Bulgaria: New Amendments could Equate the Birth Certificate with the ID Card
The birth certificate to be equivalent to an identity document in the cases of lost, destroyed, or stolen identity card, are some of the changes proposed in the Law on Bulgarian Personal Documents, published for public discussion.
An accelerated procedure of three working days is also envisaged in case of replacement of a driver's license due to its expiration, change in the driver's data, which affect the change of surname, as well as in case of issuing a duplicate. But it will also be applied in the cases when we take it for the first time, acquire a new category, or restore legal capacity after violations.
The driving license is an identity document of Bulgarian citizens in the country, but it is also a document with which most Bulgarians perform their official duties and for which it is very important to quickly reissue the document, states the project.
The legislator is also motivated by the statistics that in 9 days 2,025 applications for accelerated issuance of driver's licenses were submitted
The driver's license issued abroad can be replaced with a Bulgarian one without asking for a copy of a document for completed education, other changes say.
The purpose of the amendments is to facilitate Bulgarian citizens in providing services related to the issuance of driving licenses and to regulate at the legal level the hypothesis of submitting an application for a new identity document when the applicant cannot present a document for identity or substitute for loss, theft or destruction, according to the statement.
The public discussion of the proposals for changes in the Law on Bulgarian Personal Documents is scheduled for February 24, 2022.
/OFFNews
