Australia Ready to Supply Liquefied Natural Gas to Europe in there is Shortage of Russian Fuel

Australia is ready to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European countries if they run out of Russian fuel, Federal Minister of Natural and Water Resources Keith Pitt said today.

According to him, Australia “is ready to provide assistance in response to any request, from European countries, for the supply of liquefied natural gas in the event of shortage of gas from Russia.”

“Australian liquefied gas exporters are the world's leading companies and reliable suppliers that have the ability to supply energy worldwide,” he said in an interview with the Australian newspaper. The Minister stressed that his country can meet the growing global demand and be a reliable supplier of liquefied natural gas.

Natural Gas Prices Rise by 8% in Europe over Fears of Impending Ukraine-Russia Armed Conflict

Keith Pitt's statement came after the announcement that the United States was discussing with its allies and partners the possibility of supplying additional volumes of gas to Europe in the event of an aggravation of the situation in Ukraine.

The publication notes that representatives of Australian gas production and processing companies, as well as a number of ministers from the country's federal government, also took part in the negotiations in search of alternative gas supplies to European consumers.



/BNT

