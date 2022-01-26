Source from Brussels: Bulgaria does Not Want American Soldiers, but is Ready to Accept French
Bulgaria does not want American troops on its territory, but is ready to accept French, a diplomatic source from Brussels told BNR.
The decision is expected to be made in mid-February, around a meeting of NATO defense ministers.
Yesterday, the Pentagon said it was ready to send 8,500 troops to Europe in support of possible Russian military action against Ukraine.
The BNR source reports that the Russian Federation has deployed 140,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, and is moving its ships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, and could double its forces extremely quickly.
Yesterday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he was considering sending troops to the Alliance's southeast flank, but said a decision had not yet been made and would be done after an assessment of the situation.
At the same time, he confirmed that Spain will send ships to join the Alliance's naval forces and is considering sending fighter jets.
The Netherlands will send two F-35 fighters in April, and also has a ship and ground forces to help the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's response forces.
