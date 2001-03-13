Over 55% of Sequenced Samples in Bulgaria are from Omicron

234 clinical samples of coronavirus were analyzed by sequencing at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. Clinical samples were taken from patients with COVID-19 in the period 03-13.01.2022.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 12,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Omicron virus variant was found in 129 (55.1%) samples, and Delta variant in 105 (44.9%) samples.

The largest number of cases of the new variant were detected in the city of Sofia. In second place is Stara Zagora.



/Nova

