Over 55% of Sequenced Samples in Bulgaria are from Omicron
234 clinical samples of coronavirus were analyzed by sequencing at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. Clinical samples were taken from patients with COVID-19 in the period 03-13.01.2022.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 12,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
Omicron virus variant was found in 129 (55.1%) samples, and Delta variant in 105 (44.9%) samples.
The largest number of cases of the new variant were detected in the city of Sofia. In second place is Stara Zagora.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Two-Thirds of People with Omicron have been Infected with COVID-19 Before
- » Almost All of Bulgaria is in the Dark Red COVID Zone
- » Bulgarian Immunologist: The only Salvation against Covid is to be Immunized Every Year
- » The Pfizer Vaccine Triples the Risk of Myocarditis
- » Heart Transplant Refused to Unvaccinated Citizen in the United States
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 12,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours