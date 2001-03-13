Over 55% of Sequenced Samples in Bulgaria are from Omicron

Society » HEALTH | January 26, 2022, Wednesday // 13:39
234 clinical samples of coronavirus were analyzed by sequencing at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. Clinical samples were taken from patients with COVID-19 in the period 03-13.01.2022.

Omicron virus variant was found in 129 (55.1%) samples, and Delta variant in 105 (44.9%) samples.

The largest number of cases of the new variant were detected in the city of Sofia. In second place is Stara Zagora.

