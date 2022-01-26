The OECD is Starting Negotiations with Bulgaria and Five other Countries
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced late Tuesday that it was starting talks with Bulgaria and five other countries on joining the club of rich countries, Reuters reported.
The other countries are Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Romania, and Croatia.
New Head of the OECD Proposes Bulgaria to Join the Organization
The organization said there was no timetable for the accession and that progress in the talks would depend on the six countries' adherence to OECD best practices. Candidates will be evaluated by more than 20 committees.
Bulgaria Reaffirms Determination to Join OECD
A source from Brazil, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the procedure for accepting a new member of the OECD based in Paris takes an average of 3 to 5 years.
The organization now has 38 members.
In September, Reuters announced that the new Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann of Australia, was proposing that six countries, including Bulgaria and Brazil, join the wealthy club at the same time.
/ClubZ
