Bulgarian MPs Entered Parliament without Showing a Green Certificate

Vazrazhdane MPs entered parliament without showing a green certificate, bTV reports. A new regime for entering parliament is in force from Monday (January 24th).

Today is the first day of the plenary session, which will be entered with a green certificate or a negative test for COVID-19. A large part of the parliamentary group of the Vazrazhdane party entered together without showing a COVID certificate at the entrance.

“We are fighting to eliminate this for all Bulgarians. We will enter as we enter every day. These certificates are unconstitutional”, announced the deputy chairman of the party Tsoncho Ganev.

A little later, the same was said by the chairman of Vazrazhdane Kostadin Kostadinov. He declared that he has no certificate and compared the measure to the 1941 ban on Jews entering the National Assembly building.

“I rely on the moral conscience of MPs. However, we have adopted rules for access and it is right to follow them, we have organized this," said on Monday the Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev.

Deputies cannot be stopped by the National Security Service representatives if they refuse to show a certificate or refuse to be tested. Opposite the entrance to the parliament, there is a testing point, which has been operating since early in the morning.



