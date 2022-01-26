Sofia: How Warm is it in Electric Buses during Winter

The electric buses that we can see more and more often in Sofia are a step towards the modernization and improvement of public transport, especially when we talk about air quality. But how warm is it inside in the winter? An experiment showed that in the electric bus number 60 it is about 6 degrees Celsius.

“We are not talking about a heating system that has not been started. Partial heating may be reduced due to congestion or very low temperatures. In one of the lines, due to too low temperatures and due to the length of the line, temperatures might have been lower than in other vehicles”, said on BNT Eng. Evgeniy Ganchev, executive director of the capital’s electro-transport.

According to him, all electric buses are equipped with modern air conditioning systems.

“The buses have to keep warm 20 kilometers with the heating on. The normal temperature in the vehicles is set to be 20-26 degrees Celsius. The electric buses are serviced daily. They are loaded at the final stations, at the Central Railway Station,” added Eng. Evgeniy Ganchev.



