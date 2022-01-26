Sofia: How Warm is it in Electric Buses during Winter
The electric buses that we can see more and more often in Sofia are a step towards the modernization and improvement of public transport, especially when we talk about air quality. But how warm is it inside in the winter? An experiment showed that in the electric bus number 60 it is about 6 degrees Celsius.
“We are not talking about a heating system that has not been started. Partial heating may be reduced due to congestion or very low temperatures. In one of the lines, due to too low temperatures and due to the length of the line, temperatures might have been lower than in other vehicles”, said on BNT Eng. Evgeniy Ganchev, executive director of the capital’s electro-transport.
According to him, all electric buses are equipped with modern air conditioning systems.
“The buses have to keep warm 20 kilometers with the heating on. The normal temperature in the vehicles is set to be 20-26 degrees Celsius. The electric buses are serviced daily. They are loaded at the final stations, at the Central Railway Station,” added Eng. Evgeniy Ganchev.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Immunologist: The only Salvation against Covid is to be Immunized Every Year
- » The Pfizer Vaccine Triples the Risk of Myocarditis
- » Heart Transplant Refused to Unvaccinated Citizen in the United States
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and a bit Warmer Today
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 12,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: 38% of Students will Study Online this Week