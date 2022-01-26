Bulgarian Immunologist: The only Salvation against Covid is to be Immunized Every Year

“Like the flu, immunizations will be made every year, based on circulating variants, which is the only salvation. The annual vaccine is the solution. The three elements - vaccines, drugs and compliance with anti-epidemic measures, which we forget, are the only salvation until the virus is turned into a common infectious respiratory seasonal disease. Immunization reduces the risk of mutation of the virus,” said on BNT immunologist Acad. Bogdan Petrunov.

According to him, the development of this wave is not over, we are moving towards a gradual abatement, but this does not mean that we will get out of this pandemic so easily. Acad. Bogdan Petrunov noted that we need to learn to live with the coronavirus.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 12,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

According to him, in order to suppress the virus, there must be a collective immunity, not less than 80 percent of humanity.

“We will also use drugs that will cure but not prevent. Coronavirus drugs are effective in the first days - from the 5th to the 7th day of infection, they will hardly be able to be taken freely by people at home. The problem is the great variability of the virus, we thought that Omicron was the last, but new variants have been discovered”, added Acad. Bogdan Petrunov.

According to him, 15 percent of people have a defect in the immune system and cannot respond to vaccines, so they get sick, as is well known in medicine.

“The vaccine cannot be 100 percent effective, it is 90 to 95% effective. People with side effects also have a weakened immune system. Taking vitamins C and D undoubtedly has a positive effect against covid,” said Bogdan Petrunov.



