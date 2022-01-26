Croatian President: Croatia will Withdraw its Troops from NATO in case of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In the event of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Croatian authorities will withdraw all military personnel from NATO forces in Eastern Europe. This was announced on Tuesday by the President of the Republic Zoran Milanovic on the national television HRT.

“I, the commander-in-chief of the Croatian army, am looking at statements that NATO - not a single country, not the United States - is increasing its presence and sending some reconnaissance ships. We have nothing to do with this and we won’t have anything to do with this in the future, I guarantee it,” the head of state said.

“Not only will Croatia not send, but in the event of an escalation, it will withdraw all Croatian soldiers. To the last!” the president promised. However, he noted that this has nothing to do with Ukraine or Russia. According to him, the decision is due to “the dynamics of American domestic policy, namely Joe Biden and his administration”, whose rise to power was supported by Milanovic.

“However, I see inconsistencies and essentially dangerous behavior on international security issues,” the Croatian president said. Milanovic also mentioned his political opponents - Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, Defense Minister Mario Banožić and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. “If Grlić-Radman and Banojic want to go to Brussels let them but as far as the Croatian army is concerned, nothing will come of it, Croatia will not take part in this, and Plenković can threaten Russia as much as he wants. Croatia must flee from this like wildfire,” the president said.



/Focus

