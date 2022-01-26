Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and a bit Warmer Today
Today the clouds over the country will be variable, over many areas often significant, will remain almost without precipitation. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Victoria Kleshtanova.
It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. It will warm up and the maximum temperatures will be between 1° and 6° Celsius, in Sofia around 1°C.
Over the Black Sea the clouds will increase and will be significant for most of the day. In some places it is possible to snow. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be 3°-5°C, the sea water temperature: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.
Above the mountains the clouds will be more often significant and in some places light snow will fall. A strong north wind will blow. Temperatures will rise and the maximum at 1200 meters will be about minus 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 8°C.
/Focus
