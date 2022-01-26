Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and a bit Warmer Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 26, 2022, Wednesday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and a bit Warmer Today Pixabay

Today the clouds over the country will be variable, over many areas often significant, will remain almost without precipitation. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Victoria Kleshtanova.

It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. It will warm up and the maximum temperatures will be between 1° and 6° Celsius, in Sofia around 1°C.

Over the Black Sea the clouds will increase and will be significant for most of the day. In some places it is possible to snow. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures will be 3°-5°C, the sea water temperature: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be more often significant and in some places light snow will fall. A strong north wind will blow. Temperatures will rise and the maximum at 1200 meters will be about minus 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 8°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, cloudy, temperature, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria