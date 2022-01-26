COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 12,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | January 26, 2022, Wednesday // 09:13
903 676 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases for the past day are 12,399. 217 129 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24 hours, 43,981 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 8,284,060.

5,347 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 523 are in intensive care units.

653,678 people were cured, of which 2,688 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 32,869, and 73 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 4,114,896, with 10,667 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 692 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 82.95% of them have not been vaccinated.

