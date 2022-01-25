Fourth Vaccine Protects up to 5 Times more from Severe COVID and 2 Times more from Infection

The Israeli pandemic headquarters and the country's vaccination commission have recommended a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire population aged 18 to 60, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Until now, Israel has recommended a second booster only to the most at-risk groups, including people over 60.

The condition for those wishing to do so is to have given a third dose or to have recovered from the disease at least five months ago.

The recommendation is based on positive results from the fourth dose so far, which show that those who received it have three to five times stronger protection against severe disease and twice as much protection against being infected than those who have received three doses.

The results were published by the Ministry of Health on Sunday. They show that the second booster protects people over 60 from three times more severe and twice as much from infection than those given three doses.

The comparison was made between about 400,000 people who received a fourth dose and about 600,000 with a third at least four months ago.

The recommendation must be approved by the Minister of Health - Prof. Nachman Ash.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 700,000 people are with the fourth dose in Israel. A total of 83,613 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Israel as of Monday. The disease is severe in 845 people, according to data from Monday. The day before they were 813. 177 people were intubated, which is an increase of 14 compared to the previous day. 19 patients are hooked to machines that support their heart and respiratory function.



