Russia has launched Military Maneuvers near Ukraine and in Annexed Crimea

Russia's armed forces today launched a new series of exercises near Ukraine and annexed Crimea. The maneuvers involved 6,000 servicemen, as well as fighters and bombers, AFP reported, citing Russian news agencies.

The exercises include various types of troops - military aviation and anti-aircraft forces, naval aviation ships of the Black Sea and Caspian fleets, said the commander of the troops in the Southern Military District Alexander Dvornikov.

According to TASS, the Air Force exercises will be held in four regions (Volgograd and Rostov regions, Krasnodar region and Crimea) and include 60 fighters and bombers.

The purpose of the maneuvers is to coordinate the actions of the navy and aviation in missile firing. The exercises will also test the combat readiness of a total of about 6,000 servicemen at several bases in southern Russia.

The news of the maneuvers was announced hours after the Kremlin criticized the readiness of thousands of US troops over the Russia-West crisis over Ukraine, which Moscow said was “exacerbating tensions”.



