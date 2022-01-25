Ukraine's Security Service claims to have Thwarted “Armed Attacks” by a Russian Criminal Group

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said on Tuesday that it had “uncovered a Russian criminal group” that planned to carry out a “series of armed attacks” on the country's territory.

The SSU claims that the group is “coordinated by the Russian special services” and that its goal was to work to “destabilize” Ukraine.

The United States has put 8,500 troops on High Alert to be Sent in Europe

The allegations come amid a gathering of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and warnings from the West that those troops could invade the former Soviet republic.

However, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said late last night that he believed a Russian invasion of Ukraine was unlikely in the near future.



