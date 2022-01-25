Ukraine's Security Service claims to have Thwarted “Armed Attacks” by a Russian Criminal Group
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said on Tuesday that it had “uncovered a Russian criminal group” that planned to carry out a “series of armed attacks” on the country's territory.
The SSU claims that the group is “coordinated by the Russian special services” and that its goal was to work to “destabilize” Ukraine.
The United States has put 8,500 troops on High Alert to be Sent in Europe
The allegations come amid a gathering of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and warnings from the West that those troops could invade the former Soviet republic.
However, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said late last night that he believed a Russian invasion of Ukraine was unlikely in the near future.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » British Foreign Minister: United Kingdom Unlikely to Send Troops to Ukraine
- » The United States is Considering Additional Troops in the Baltics and Eastern Europe
- » US State Department has Ordered the Families of all Employees of US Embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine
- » Britain has Accused Russia of Trying to Install a Pro-Russian Leader in Ukraine
- » Germany Forbids Estonia to Transfer German-Made Weapons to Ukraine
- » Erdogan invites Leaders of Russia and Ukraine to Talks in Turkey