Western and Southeastern Bulgaria are in Stage 3 of the Covid Plan - Will there be New Restrictions

Two of the five large regions into which the country is divided are already in stage 3 in terms of morbidity and occupancy of intensive care beds. These are Western and Southeastern Bulgaria.

According to the new government plan, new restrictions must be introduced in these areas.

They come into force in Sofia on Thursday. Restaurants, cinemas, theaters will work until 10 p.m. with 50% capacity. And since yesterday in many areas of the country, some of the older students are studying remotely.

The 14-day morbidity in the country to date is 1505 per 100,000 population.

Two areas are still in the red zone. In another 15 districts, more than 1,000 per 100,000 are infected, and in Blagoevgrad and Sofia, more than 2,000 are infected per 100,000.

11,049 are the new cases of coronavirus in the country for the day. This is 24% of the more than 45,800 tests performed. 132 people died, 91% of them were not vaccinated. More than 5,800 people were cured.

More than 207,000 cases are already active in the country. The new patients with covid in the hospital for the last 24 hours are 949 people. A total of 5,327 are hospitalized, of which 517 are in intensive care units. The vaccines delivered on Monday were 6,890.



