Highlights of the Joint Meeting between Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia

The governments of Bulgaria and North Macedonia held a joint meeting in Bulgaria at the Boyana Residence. Prime Ministers Kiril Petkov and Dimitar Kovachevski also spoke in private. The meeting comes just a week after the Bulgarian prime minister visited Skopje.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said relations between the two countries before the meeting in Skopje last week were at a low point, but he was hopeful of what had been achieved in just two weeks. He again outlined the priority areas for working together: economy, education, innovation, and infrastructure.

Dimitar Kovachevski also described the meeting as a success. He pointed out that in addition to politicians, there are experts in the working groups. The role of ministers in working groups is only to reaffirm political will.

In addition to the intergovernmental meeting, meetings were held between the different groups:

economy

transport

European cooperation

culture and education

as well as the historical commission

The Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia will meet today with President Rumen Radev and Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev.

On the other hot topic: NATO-Russia tensions, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said before the meeting that NATO's increased presence in the Black Sea was not an emergency.

From now on, the Security Council will be the main decision-making body. Petkov assured that our country will take a nationally responsible position.

The Security Council of the Council of Ministers is also convening this afternoon.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook