Highlights of the Joint Meeting between Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 25, 2022, Tuesday // 12:14
Bulgaria: Highlights of the Joint Meeting between Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia BNT

The governments of Bulgaria and North Macedonia held a joint meeting in Bulgaria at the Boyana Residence. Prime Ministers Kiril Petkov and Dimitar Kovachevski also spoke in private. The meeting comes just a week after the Bulgarian prime minister visited Skopje.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said relations between the two countries before the meeting in Skopje last week were at a low point, but he was hopeful of what had been achieved in just two weeks. He again outlined the priority areas for working together: economy, education, innovation, and infrastructure.

Dimitar Kovachevski also described the meeting as a success. He pointed out that in addition to politicians, there are experts in the working groups. The role of ministers in working groups is only to reaffirm political will.

In addition to the intergovernmental meeting, meetings were held between the different groups:

  • economy
  • transport
  • European cooperation
  • culture and education
  • as well as the historical commission

The Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia will meet today with President Rumen Radev and Parliament Speaker Nikola Minchev.

On the other hot topic: NATO-Russia tensions, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said before the meeting that NATO's increased presence in the Black Sea was not an emergency.

From now on, the Security Council will be the main decision-making body. Petkov assured that our country will take a nationally responsible position.

The Security Council of the Council of Ministers is also convening this afternoon.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiril Petkov, kovachevski, macedonia, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria