Russia has added Navalny to the List of Terrorists and Extremists

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been entered in the register of terrorists and extremists, Russian media reported, based on data from the Financial Monitoring Service.

The bank accounts of those included in the register are frozen. They can be investigated and convicted in extremism cases.

Along with Navalny, his colleagues included Lyubov Sobol, Georgy Alburov, Vyacheslav Gimadi, Ruslan Shavedinov and Lilia Chanisheva.

In June 2021, the Anti-Corruption Fund, founded by Navalny, Navalny's headquarters and the Fund for the Protection of Citizens' Rights, were designated as “extremist organizations” and have been on Rosfinmonitoring's list since April.

Navalny is serving an effective sentence of two and a half years for probation for failing to register in Russia while receiving medical treatment in Germany after being poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group, which the West blamed on Russia.



/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook