Russia has added Navalny to the List of Terrorists and Extremists

World » RUSSIA | January 25, 2022, Tuesday // 12:08
Bulgaria: Russia has added Navalny to the List of Terrorists and Extremists Wikimedia Commons

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been entered in the register of terrorists and extremists, Russian media reported, based on data from the Financial Monitoring Service.

The bank accounts of those included in the register are frozen. They can be investigated and convicted in extremism cases.

Along with Navalny, his colleagues included Lyubov Sobol, Georgy Alburov, Vyacheslav Gimadi, Ruslan Shavedinov and Lilia Chanisheva.

In June 2021, the Anti-Corruption Fund, founded by Navalny, Navalny's headquarters and the Fund for the Protection of Citizens' Rights, were designated as “extremist organizations” and have been on Rosfinmonitoring's list since April.

Navalny is serving an effective sentence of two and a half years for probation for failing to register in Russia while receiving medical treatment in Germany after being poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group, which the West blamed on Russia.

/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Navalny, Russia, terrorist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria