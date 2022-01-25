10,000 Bulgarians are Poisoning Themselves with Bleach “Preventively” against COVID

Nearly 10,000 Bulgarians drink chlorine dioxide, a bleach-like preparation, to protect themselves from COVID, according to a bTV investigation.

More than 10,000 Bulgarians already believe that chlorine dioxide, distributed online as CDS or MMS, is a health secret. Chlorine dioxide is a disinfectant that is similar to bleach, according to the investigation.

Diluted according to the formula according to the disease, chlorine dioxide is drunk by believers prophylactically, with and without symptoms. It is applied on the skin, sprayed even on the intimate parts of the body.

“Drinking these liquids can lead to very serious and even fatal consequences,” commented Bogdan Kirilov, head of the Bulgarian Medicines Agency, on bTV.

Belief in the healing properties of chlorine dioxide is spread in meetings where participants include more and more believers. In closed communities and Facebook groups, those who deny traditional medicine - treat themselves.

From the posts in the profile of one of the most active administrators of one of the Facebook groups, it is clear that the person who is consulted by users on how to treat various diseases, Rosen Bakalov, works as a plasterer.

“We have the strength and the task to share this light with everyone else, because the time has come. There is no time to hide. The future is here. Our task is to shine. Be torches for the world around you,” Rosen Bakalov told bTV.

“Such non-medicinal products should not be taken by humans. Chlorine dioxide is used as a disinfectant, it is dangerous and it should not be used”, the head of the Executive Agency for Medicines is categorical.

He added that the Ministry of Health will determine measures to limit the sale of these disinfectants as soon as possible.



/OFFNews

