Number of Israeli Tourists who want to Visit Bulgaria is Increasing

The Minister of Tourism Hristo Prodanov held a working meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Israel, H.E. Yoram Elron. The two discussed bilateral relations between Israel and Bulgaria, as well as ways to improve tourist flows between the two countries.

The Minister told the Ambassador that our relations are extremely friendly and he will be happy to continue the close cooperation in the future.

“I hope this is the latest wave of COVID-19 so that we can return to our normal lifestyles and free movement,” he said.

For his part, H.E. Yoram Elron reminded that our country is an extremely popular destination among the citizens of Israel and thanked Minister Prodanov for the fact that the Bulgarian government has lifted restrictions on entry from Israel.



