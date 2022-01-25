COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 100 Dead in the Last 24 hours
891 277 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by the data of the Unified Information Portal.
The new cases for the past day are 11,049. 207,491 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24 hours, 45,885 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 8,240,084.
5,327 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 517 are in intensive care units. 650,990 people were cured, of which 5,847 in the last 24 hours.
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 32,796, and 132 people have died in the last 24 hours.
The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 4,104,239, with 6,890 newly registered vaccinated in the past 24 hours. 949 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 84.62% of them have not been vaccinated.
/Focus
