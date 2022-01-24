From Feb 1: Covid Certificates of over 93,000 Bulgarian Citizens will not be Valid in the EU

The European digital COVID certificates for vaccination of 93 thousand citizens, whose vaccination course was completed more than 270 days ago on February 1, will not be valid for travel to the EU, the Ministry of Health announced.

European Green Certificates for Completed Vaccination Course will be Valid for 270 days

The reason is that from 1 February 2022, all EU digital COVID certificates proving a completed vaccination course will be valid for 270 days from the date of the last dose. These new rules are set out in Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2288 of the European Commission and apply to all Member States.

Booster dose certificates are not limited by the EC with a validity period.

This requirement only applies when traveling within the EU.

A reference made today, January 24, in the vaccination register shows that on February 1, 93,000 citizens vaccinated in Bulgaria will count as vaccinated more than 270 days ago.

The Ministry of Health draws attention to the fact that persons whose digital COVID certificates for completed vaccination course as of February 1 are invalid (i.e. 270 days have passed since the date of the last dose and no booster dose has been applied) can apply for an additional booster dose at any time for which they will receive a vaccination certificate, with an unlimited period.



/BNT

