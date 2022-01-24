Kiril Petrov Welcomed North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski in Sofia

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov welcomed the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovachevski.

The official ceremony took place in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, where the two prime ministers laid wreaths.

The two prime ministers also laid flowers at the monument to the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius

Kovachevski arrived in Bulgaria for tomorrow's intergovernmental meeting, which will be held at the Boyana residence tomorrow.

/BNT

