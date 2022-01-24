Kiril Petrov Welcomed North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski in Sofia

Politics | January 24, 2022, Monday // 19:24
Bulgaria: Kiril Petrov Welcomed North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski in Sofia GIS

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov welcomed the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovachevski.

The official ceremony took place in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, where the two prime ministers laid wreaths.

The two prime ministers also laid flowers at the monument to the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius

Kovachevski arrived in Bulgaria for tomorrow's intergovernmental meeting, which will be held at the Boyana residence tomorrow.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, Bulgaria, Kiril Petkov, dimitar kovachevski
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria