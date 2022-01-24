Kiril Petrov Welcomed North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski in Sofia
The Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov welcomed the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovachevski.
The official ceremony took place in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, where the two prime ministers laid wreaths.
The two prime ministers also laid flowers at the monument to the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius
Kovachevski arrived in Bulgaria for tomorrow's intergovernmental meeting, which will be held at the Boyana residence tomorrow.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian PM will Convene a Security Council Tomorrow on the Situation in Ukraine
- » The Spanish Frigate Blas de Leso Sails to the Black Sea
- » Kornelia Ninova Remains as Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party
- » Bulgarian PM: I Do Not Believe in Zones of Influence, Bulgaria’s Sovereignty is Above Everything
- » Bulgarian President: In the Coming Years I will watch over Bulgaria Not to Deviate from the Path
- » NATO has rejected Russia's Request to Withdraw Troops from Bulgaria and Romania