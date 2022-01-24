EU has No Plans to Withdraw from Ukraine and Expects the US to explain Why they did

At the moment, the European Union does not plan to withdraw the families of its diplomats from Ukraine, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell was quoted as saying by Reuters.

He commented on the topic after the United States ordered the immediate withdrawal of the families of its diplomats from Kiev on the grounds that a military attack from Russia is expected. Britain followed. London is withdrawing its diplomats from the Ukrainian capital.

“We will not do the same because we do not know of any specific reasons. However, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will keep us informed,” Borrell told reporters today as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers. Blinken is expected to join this afternoon online.

EU foreign ministers are expected to issue another warning to Russia over the build-up of troops on its border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described as “premature” the withdrawal of the families of the employees of the American embassy. The spokesman for the ministry Oleg Nikolenko made the comment, TASS reports.

Meanwhile, the European Commission proposed today that Ukraine be granted 1.2 billion euros in economic aid. “We call on the European Parliament to approve the proposal quickly”, said EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

In recent years, Kiev has received 17 billion euros in EU aid. Von der Leyen expressed readiness this year for the EC to provide Ukraine with twice as many grants - up to 120 million euros. The European investment plan for the country envisions attracting 6 billion euros.



