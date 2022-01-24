Covid in the Bulgarian Education system - What do the Percentages Show
There are 452 classes in the country that are in quarantine by order of the Minister of Education. This is less than 1% of all classes in the country. Two more municipalities have introduced a rotation principle for students from 5th to 12th grade - Gabrovo and Tryavna.
The average number of quarantined students in the whole country is 2.99%. Stara Zagora set a record in this respect with 4.08% of students in isolation. The lowest number of quarantined students is in Gabrovo - 1.21%.
According to the latest data, the percentage of quarantined teachers is on average 4.31 percent for the country.
Vidin is the district with the most isolated teachers - 7.86%. The least quarantined teachers are in Razgrad - 1.36%.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More New Cases than Newly Vaccinated in the Last 24 hours
What do the data for the capital show?
In Sofia, 5.26% of teachers and 3.89% of students are quarantined.
In general, there has been an increase in rates in recent days.
/BNT
