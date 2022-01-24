No Night Transport in Sofia at least until April 30
There will be no night transport in Sofia until at least April 30.
This will be voted by the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) at its meeting on Thursday.
The reasons are the COVID epidemic and related measures, which lead to lower demand for night lines 1,2,3 and 4, as well as the continuing trend of rising prices for fuels and consumables, the authors of the report in the SMC Carlos Contrera and Zafir Zarkov said.
The night buses in the capital were stopped in the spring of 2020.
/OFFNews
