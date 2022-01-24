Former Health Minister: Bulgaria is Already in the Omicron Phase

“Bulgaria is already in the Omicron phase. Evidence of this is the continuing number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and those admitted to intensive care units.” This was commented by the former Minister of Health Dr. Mimi Vitkova on Nova TV.

“We have to give ourselves a few more days in this sharp jump in morbidity to see what happens. Usually, it is not the first days that bring patients to the hospital. Within a week, the forecast should be clearer - whether with this growth we will maintain the balance in hospitals,” she said.

Dr. Vitkova pointed out that the problem regarding taking measures for children is now big. “They have been studying online for a long time and education has suffered a lot during these two years. The long-term and late consequences of the fact that education is not at the required level are yet to be seen,” she added. She clarified that the idea of ​​the Ministry of Education and Science to seek balance in some regions is not possible due to the growing incidence.

Bulgarian Doctor: At the End of Spring the Cases will Decrease Sharply

Regarding COVID measures, the former Minister of Health said that they are non-standard all over the world. “The fact that restaurateurs have been vaccinated - at the same time the question is whether their visitors are. And especially now, during Omicron, we see that the vaccinated and the unvaccinated are both sick. The idea is to avoid these larger accumulations,” she added.

Regarding the fact that the vaccinated are also getting sick, Dr. Vitkova pointed out: “Unfortunately, the vaccines did not turn out to be what we expected in the beginning. That is, we expected that when you were vaccinated, the epidemic would end. We see that this is not happening. Recognitions are now widespread that vaccines have yet to be completed,” she said.

According to her, the problems surrounding the coronavirus pandemic are many and are a challenge for medical science. “The question of the origin of the virus is still emerging, especially in America. We still don't have an answer there. We are returning to the beginning of the pandemic,” Vitkova said.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: When will the Green Certificate Fall

She also commented on the revocation of the green certificate when we have 60% vaccinated and less than 5% of intensive care beds: “Some countries have already done so. Let's see if we will reach 60% - we are still far away “, Vitkova concluded.



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook