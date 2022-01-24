Thousands Protested against COVID Measures in Brussels (VIDEOS)

Over 100,000 people have gathered to march in a massive protest against vaccine mandates and COVID tyranny today in Brussels, Belgium.pic.twitter.com/hn5TOqeUdw — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 23, 2022

Protest and riots in Brussels. The police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters who are disagreeing with the green certificate. Several buildings in the Belgian capital have been severely damaged. There are also arrested individuals.

Incredible footage of the 100,000-strong protest against vaccine passes and COVID tyranny today in Brussels, Belgium.pic.twitter.com/MklOWy2oea — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 23, 2022

Thousands of people, most of them without protective masks, filled the streets of Brussels in protest of the health measures. Initially, the demonstration began peacefully, but clashes with police broke out at around 2 p.m. local time yesterday.

Tensions are high at the protest against restrictions and vaccine passes in Brussels, Belgium. pic.twitter.com/4UU2RqjUCS — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 23, 2022

Demonstrators smashed cars and buildings in the area where the European institutions are located. Protesters carried placards reading “Democracy means freedom”, “No to QR codes” and “No to the coronavirus of society!”

Incredible scenes of police Protecting Public Health and Keeping People Safe at today’s anti-Covid pass protest in Brussels…#NoVaccinePassport #NoVaccineMandates #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere pic.twitter.com/t7YhPSedK0 — Silkie Carlo (@silkiecarlo) January 23, 2022

Protesters also held placards showing their disagreement with COVID-19 vaccines and calling for “protection” of children.

Black Bloc protesters target police at an anti-restriction and vaccine pass protest in Brussels, Belgium. pic.twitter.com/ym4cbELMKV — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 23, 2022

“I was vaccinated personally, but I'm angry that my children also need to be vaccinated, and they do it for their freedom. They want to travel, to participate in sports, and they can't do that without being vaccinated,” said Carolyn van Landitt.

The size of the anti-mandate protest today in Brussels. Wow!pic.twitter.com/CFJ93PJuHE — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 23, 2022

Prior to the rally, police arrested six people for possession of dangerous or prohibited items.



