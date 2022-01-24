Thousands Protested against COVID Measures in Brussels (VIDEOS)

World » EU | January 24, 2022, Monday // 09:53
Bulgaria: Thousands Protested against COVID Measures in Brussels (VIDEOS)

Protest and riots in Brussels. The police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters who are disagreeing with the green certificate. Several buildings in the Belgian capital have been severely damaged. There are also arrested individuals.

Thousands of people, most of them without protective masks, filled the streets of Brussels in protest of the health measures. Initially, the demonstration began peacefully, but clashes with police broke out at around 2 p.m. local time yesterday.

Demonstrators smashed cars and buildings in the area where the European institutions are located. Protesters carried placards reading “Democracy means freedom”, “No to QR codes” and “No to the coronavirus of society!”

Protesters also held placards showing their disagreement with COVID-19 vaccines and calling for “protection” of children.

“I was vaccinated personally, but I'm angry that my children also need to be vaccinated, and they do it for their freedom. They want to travel, to participate in sports, and they can't do that without being vaccinated,” said Carolyn van Landitt.

Prior to the rally, police arrested six people for possession of dangerous or prohibited items.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Brussels, covid, measures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria