Thousands Protest against Mandatory COVID Vaccination in Washington DC

World | January 24, 2022, Monday // 09:46
Bulgaria: Thousands Protest against Mandatory COVID Vaccination in Washington DC

Several thousand people took to the streets of Washington D.C. to protest the mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. The demonstrators carried placards reading “Make love, not obligations!” Protesters have spoken out against President Joe Biden's policy on immunization and masks.

According to the latest data - 1/3 of Americans say they do not wear masks at all. About 860,000 people have died of coronavirus in America so far. The pandemic also caused serious damage to the economy there.

“Whether it's COVID-19 or another viral disease, we need to focus on protecting the vulnerable, the at-risk, the elderly, the overweight, the pregnant. I am against compulsory vaccination for all and the fact that we focus only on vaccines, as if they are the only treatment we have. We will not get out of the pandemic this way. We need to use all the tools, especially prevention and early treatment,” said Dr. Laura Chamberlain, a general practitioner in Chicago.

US, Washington, mandatory, vaccination, covid, protest
