WHO: Europe is Probably on the Verge of an End to the Pandemic

The Omicron variant has moved the Covid pandemic into a new phase and is likely to bring it to an end in Europe, the World Health Organization's regional director for Europe said on Sunday.

“It is plausible that the region is moving towards the final phase of the pandemic,” Hans Kluge told AFP, adding that Omicron could infect 60% of Europeans by March.

When Omicron's current wave in Europe subsides, “there will be many weeks and months of global immunity - either thanks to vaccines or because people will have immunity after infection, as well as reduced seasonality.”

“We expect a lull before Covid-19 is likely to return by the end of the year, but not necessarily in the form of a pandemic,” Kluge said.

Also Sunday, Anthony Fauci, head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed similar optimism.

“Covid-19 cases are falling sharply in parts of the United States, things are looking good,” he told ABC News.

Earlier, the WHO Regional Office for Africa announced that Covid-19 cases had fallen sharply in the region and that deaths were also falling for the first time since the peak of Omicron's fourth wave.



