From Today: Stricter Restrictions on the Unvaccinated in France

Tighter restrictions on those not vaccinated against covid come into force in France today, DPA reported.

People who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus and who have not had the disease will not be able to visit restaurants, bars, cultural sites, sporting events and long-distance trains.

The new restrictions are related to the introduction of a vaccination certificate in France. In order to have access to public life, people will need to present this certificate to prove that they have been vaccinated or that they have contracted the disease, and negative tests for coronavirus will no longer be enough.

Tighter restrictions have sparked a public debate in France, with the French Constitutional Council ruling that restrictions should remain in place only as long as it is needed to fight the pandemic.

The French authorities hope that the restrictions will help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook