US State Department has Ordered the Families of all Employees of US Embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | January 24, 2022, Monday // 09:17
The US State Department has ordered the families of all employees of the US Embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion, the Associated Press reported.

The department said that all relatives of embassy staff in Kiev should leave Ukraine and that all embassy staff who do not perform functions of paramount importance can leave Ukraine at government expense.

The move came amid growing fears of a possible Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The State Department stressed that the US Embassy in Kiev will remain open and that there is no question of evacuation. This decision has been considered for some time and should not be interpreted as a reduction in US support for Ukraine, US officials said.

/BTA

Tags: Ukraine, embassy, US, Russia
