Weather in Bulgaria: Cold and Windy with Max. Temperatures between Minus 5°C and 0°C

Today it will remain mostly cloudy and windy with moderate, in the eastern half of the country and temporarily strong wind from the north-northeast. Cold air will invade with it. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Boryana Markova.

During the day, mainly in the mountainous regions, light snow will fall, which will stop in the afternoon, and over the western regions of the country there will be more significant cloudbursts. It will be cold with maximum temperatures between minus 5° and 0° Celsius, in Sofia - minus 5°C.

Above the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant, but only in some places, mainly on the Southern Black Sea coast it will snow. A moderate to strong wind from the north-northwest will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 0°-2°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-8°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant in many places, mainly in the massifs in the western half of the country there will be snowfall, which will weaken and stop in the afternoon. A strong wind from the northeast will blow. There will be conditions for blizzards and winds along the mountain passes. It will be very cold, with a maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around minus 11°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 14°C.



/Focus