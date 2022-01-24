COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More New Cases than Newly Vaccinated in the Last 24 hours

2847 are newly infected with COVID-19 in the country. They were found after a total of 13,268 tests, which means that the positive samples are just over 21%. This is shown by the data from the Unified Information Portal for January 24.

28 died in the last 24 hours, none of whom had completed a vaccination course. 1376 people are listed as cured.

There are 207 new patients in the hospital, 84 percent of whom have not been vaccinated. The total number of hospitalized is 5,309, with 550 people in intensive care units.

1938 doses of vaccines were administered during the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who have completed a vaccination course is 1,976,308. There are 569,133 people with a booster dose.



/ClubZ

