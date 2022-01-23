Bulgaria: Bread and Grain Products Rose in Price more than the Average Inflation

The National Statistical Institute announced inflation in December, which is expected to be high. For the year, on average, prices increased by 7.8%.

The change is different for individual products and services, and there are even some cheaper ones. The Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev expects the most critical months in terms of inflation to be March and April, and most economists predict that energy prices will calm down in the spring and thus will not feed the rise in prices. The pandemic has also made a significant contribution to inflation, since the beginning of which a number of raw materials have risen in price, and governments have launched programs to help businesses and people. In recent years, central banks have printed a lot of money, which has also fueled inflation, which in this case Bulgaria imports.

Consumer price index,%

Compared to the respective month of the previous year

Statistics show, albeit a weak, but a marked trend of a slight decrease in bread consumption in recent years. According to the data in the third quarter of last year, each member of the household consumed 19 kg of bread, while in the same period in 2020 the amount was 19.9 kg, a year earlier - 20.4, in 2018 - 21.3, and in 2017 - 21.8 kg.

This is what the prices of key goods for the eating habits of Bulgarian consumers look like - bread and grain products. The change is compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Everyone can calculate their personal inflation from this calculator.

Change in the price of bread and grain products compared to the corresponding month of the previous year

