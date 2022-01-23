Bulgaria: One Billion BGN are Provided in the 2022 Budget for Food Vouchers

One billion levs are provided in the 2022 Budget for food vouchers. This is clear from the bill published on Friday, which should come into force on April 1. With this social benefit, employees will now be able to pay for utilities.

The amount of BGN 1 billion for vouchers that employers provide to their employees significantly exceeds that in previous budgets. Even before the publication of the draft financial framework for this year, Deputy Prime Minister Kornelia Ninova announced the change during a meeting of the Economic Commission:

“The help of the workers is the increase of the vouchers from BGN 80 to BGN 200, which will be able to pay for, in general, utilities, not only food - water, electricity, heating, etc.”

The possibility for employers to provide vouchers for their employees is regulated in the Corporate Taxation Act. Due to the lack of a current budget this year, the regulations need to be clarified from April 1. That is why a few days ago the Ministry of Finance called on the service operators, employers and employees to be patient until all the necessary texts are ready.

