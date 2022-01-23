Serbian President: We are Spending €500 Million more than Bulgaria for Defense

Serbian President Alexander Vucic has announced that the country will purchase two more Russian Kamov helicopters.

“Serbia will continue to increase the power of its army, not to attack anyone, but to be able to protect our people at all times,” Vucic told local Pink TV. “We are investing huge funds. We are even spending 500 million euros more for defense than Bulgaria. This is a very important thing. Our army must be powerful. People must unite around this goal - to have a powerful army. We will buy two Russian Firefighting helicopters. These are definitely the best firefighting helicopters. They will be able to help everyone in the region,” Vucic said. According to him, “Serbia must have a strong army so that no one can blackmail the country in the future, as happened in 1998 and 1999 during the Rambouillet meeting.”

BGNES recalls that in the spring of 1999, talks were held in the French town of Rambouillet to resolve the conflict in Kosovo. At the time, the Serbian delegation sent by Slobodan Milosevic refused to accept the proposed plan to resolve the crisis.

