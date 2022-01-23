Improved Pfizer Vaccine, which will Affect Omicron, will be Ready No Earlier than March

The improved Pfizer vaccine, which will also affect Omicron, will be ready no earlier than March 2022. That's what Pfizer's CEO said. The aim is to vaccinate against covid once a year, and not to have booster doses over a short period of time.

“What I'm hoping for is to have a vaccine that will have to be given once a year - just like many other vaccines,” he said.

Studies in the United States Point to the Need for a Third Dose of Covid Vaccine

The goal of Pfizer is for the new vaccine, that they’re developing, to cover the Omicron variant, but without “forgetting” other variants of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile - violent protests in France against vaccination passports - from tomorrow, everyone older than 16 years of age, will be able to enter establishments only against such a document, health services will also be available only for vaccinated people.

There have also been large-scale demonstrations against vaccination passports in Sweden. Today, protests against vaccines are planned in Belgium and the United States.



/BNT

