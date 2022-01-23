Studies in the United States Point to the Need for a Third Dose of Covid Vaccine

According to studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, vaccine protection has dropped to 94% during the Delta variant and to 82% during Omicron. These are the first 3 major studies looking at the extent to which vaccines protect against Omicron.

The first study tracked hospital treatment and ambulance visits in 10 states since August, and analysts said the vaccines were most effective after three doses of Pfizer/Biontech or Moderna. Protection from two doses is lower, especially if six months have passed since the second dose.

The second study focused on Covid-19 and mortality in 25 states from early April to Christmas. And here the claim is that the people who were reinforced had higher protection, both during the Delta and Omicron.

The third study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, looked at cases that had symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 from Dec. 10 to Jan. 1 at more than 4,600 testing sites in the United States.

According to this study, 2 doses of Pfizer/Biontech or Moderna proved to be insufficient for significant protection from Omicron after a few months, and 3 doses showed about 67% efficacy.

The conclusion of the studies so far is that the 3rd dose reduces hospital admissions in at least 90% of cases in both variants of the virus.

