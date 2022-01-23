Weather in Bulgaria: Windy and Cold with Max. Temperatures between Minus 3°C and 2°C

Today the weather will be windy and cold again. Before noon the clouds will be broken, in the afternoon more significant and in some places it will snow. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty at the National Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology Victoria Kleshtanova.

The wind remains moderate, in the Danube plain and in the eastern regions temporarily strong from the northwest, with it will continue to invade cold air. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between minus 3° and 2° Celsius. In Sofia - minus 4°C.

Over the Black Sea the clouds will be more often significant. A moderate and temporarily strong wind from the north-northwest will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 0°-3°C. The temperature of the sea water: 7°-8°C. The sea wave will be about 2 points.

Above the mountains the clouds will be significant and in many places light snow will fall. It remains windy with strong to stormy winds from the north-northwest. There will be blizzards and gusts along the mountain passes. Cold, with a maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around minus 9°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 16°C.



/Focus