COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6630 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

6,630 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours. This is shown by the updated data of the Unified Information Portal.

24.98% of the 26,541 tests performed are positive. Most new cases are in Sofia - 2,039, followed by the districts: Burgas - with 686 and Plovdiv - with 584 newly infected.

81.25 percent of the 32 people who died on the last day were not vaccinated. With them the number of victims of coronavirus in our country reaches 32,636 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total confirmed cases are 877,381, of which 200,978 are active. The number of new patients in a hospital for the last 24 hours is 258, and 82.17 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

The total number of hospitalized is 5,216, of which 547 are in the intensive care units. 643,767 have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic, including 1,249 in the past day.

A total of 4,095,421 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country, including 3,737 for the last 24 hours. A total of 1,975,836 people have completed the vaccination cycle, and 567,878 of them have received a booster dose.



/Focus

