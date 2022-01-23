COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6630 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | January 23, 2022, Sunday // 10:17
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 6630 New Cases in the Last 24 hours novinite.com

6,630 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours. This is shown by the updated data of the Unified Information Portal.

24.98% of the 26,541 tests performed are positive. Most new cases are in Sofia - 2,039, followed by the districts: Burgas - with 686 and Plovdiv - with 584 newly infected.

81.25 percent of the 32 people who died on the last day were not vaccinated. With them the number of victims of coronavirus in our country reaches 32,636 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total confirmed cases are 877,381, of which 200,978 are active. The number of new patients in a hospital for the last 24 hours is 258, and 82.17 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

The total number of hospitalized is 5,216, of which 547 are in the intensive care units. 643,767 have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic, including 1,249 in the past day.

A total of 4,095,421 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country, including 3,737 for the last 24 hours. A total of 1,975,836 people have completed the vaccination cycle, and 567,878 of them have received a booster dose.

/Focus

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria