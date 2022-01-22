Bulgarian PM: I Do Not Believe in Zones of Influence, Bulgaria’s Sovereignty is Above Everything

“Bulgaria is discussing options for reacting to tensions between Russia and NATO”, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said.

Regarding Moscow's insistence on the withdrawal of NATO forces from Bulgaria and Romania, he said that this does not help de-escalation, which is a top priority for Bulgaria.

Asked whether our country will receive support from Spain and the Netherlands, the Prime Minister said that various options are currently being considered.

“The good thing is that there are options that are currently being discussed. And what I can assure you is that they are with Bulgaria's full priority as a country, constructive membership in NATO, and with a focus, as I said, on the de-escalation of tensions.”

“We continue to say in a clear tone that the de-escalation of tensions is a top priority for Bulgaria. There are no two categories of NATO members and we are all equal. We do not approve of this type of discussion in any way. I called from the rostrum of the parliament that this type of rhetoric does not help to eliminate the escalation. Everyone should carefully word their statements”, the Prime Minister commented on the situation.

“I do not believe in areas of influence. It is important for small countries like Bulgaria to have the power to decide their own destiny, their membership and what is happening on their territory. Bulgarian sovereignty is above everything”, Petkov is categorical.

The Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev commented that the preparations for further strengthening NATO's presence on Bulgarian territory will be made if necessary and when making a political decision with the Bulgarian Armed Forces. Yanev said that the shortcomings of our armed forces will now be compensated by NATO. Fighters from Spain and the Netherlands will perform tasks to protect the Bulgarian sky as part of joint Air Policing exercises.

“The rotation of Spain's forces is imminent in the coming days, literally next week, which will be decided by the Council of Ministers on Monday. The rotation of the Dutch Armed Forces is planned for April-May. It is a rotation of the order of - in one case two by seven aircraft, in the other case – just two aircraft. The Spanish contingent will come with Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, and the Dutch contingent will come with F-35 fighters,” Yanev said.

He explained that these are exactly the type of aircraft that will perform tasks to protect the Bulgarian sky - the so-called joint task “Air Policing”, which types of exercises, trainings and tasks were also practiced in the past

Kiril Petkov and Stefan Yanev attended the inauguration ceremony of the presidential couple Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova for a second term, during which they made these comments.

