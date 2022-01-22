Bulgarian President: In the Coming Years I will watch over Bulgaria Not to Deviate from the Path

“In the coming years, I will watch over the country not to deviate from the path. I will stand for sovereignty, law, security and justice. Because this is our long-term and irrevocable mission. Political change is only the first step. More trials await us.” This was stated by President Rumen Radev at his inauguration ceremony.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and VP Iliana Yotova were Sworn In for their Second Term

“We won with joint efforts. We brought society out of apathy. We gave the people back fair elections, and the parliament the opportunity to reform the rejected model of government, to strengthen the state, to fight corruption, to revive democratic institutions. Today we know around which principles we build our unity - for legality, justice and enlightenment. For true European development of Bulgaria”, added the President.

“When it is most difficult for us, let us not forget that not many countries have preserved their name, faith and language in the worlds of history. If today Bulgaria is one of them, it is because our people have experienced and realized the need for the unity of sword, spirit and word. I am convinced that we can achieve our goals only if society remains united in its will for real change and progress. I believe that the millennial state of the spirit is alive in Bulgaria and it will inspire and chart our way forward,” said the head of state.

He said his first term was a grueling one. However, people have renewed the trust pact from which they draw strength. “We have spent five years fighting for the rule of law and democracy. I called for and worked for unity, they accused me of division. But your voices have unequivocally shown that our society wants and must part with some of the inherited past,” the president said.

Bulgarian President: Russia's Insistence on the Withdrawal of NATO forces from Bulgaria is Unacceptable and Pointless

Radev recalled that at the beginning of his first term he said that it was not important for him how long he would be president, but what kind of president he would be. “This conviction motivated me in the most difficult moments not to compromise with my principles and to stay on the side of the people. I will continue to be the president of all Bulgarian citizens, regardless of party affiliation, ethnicity and religion. To defend the rights, interests and dignity of my people. I believe that together we will continue to build a free, democratic, prosperous and modern state. Long live Bulgaria!“. Concluded the speech of Rumen Radev, who begins his second term as President.



/Nova

