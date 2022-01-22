Bulgarian Doctor: Masks are like Condoms - they are Put On because they Work
“Masks are like condoms - they are put on because they work”
This was stated to BNT by the general practitioner Gergana Nikolova. The reason for her comment was the increase in coronavirus infections in recent days, and they now reach 10 thousand.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Almost 10,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
According to her, if the measures in Bulgaria are followed, the situation will be controlled. She added that the tension with GPs after the New Year had become very high, and they themselves feel like volunteers.
/Dnevnik
