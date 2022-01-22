Bulgarian Manufacturer: The price of Cheese can Jump up to 100%

“100 percent will be the mark-up of a kilogram of ordinary mass cheese compared to last year,” said a dairy producer in the Targovishte village of Davidovo. The dairy also produces boutique cheese with truffles.

According to Stanimir Radichev, there has been an outflow of customers recently. “We are compromising on grams, but not on the quality of our products. The biggest problem is the increase in the price of electricity, gas and transport. People have started to buy less,” he said. According to him, the price will probably have to be raised by at least 20 percent next month.



/Nova