Bulgaria: A Bus Incident near Ruse - 10 people Injured

A bus turned over on the main road Ruse - Kubrat between the villages of Chervena Voda and Novo Selo. There are 10 injured people, one with a craniocerebral trauma, the Emergency Service told BNT.

6 people - aged between 25 and 59, are accommodated in the University Hospital "Kanev".

The incident happened shortly after 6 o'clock this morning.

The reasons for the accident are being clarified, as the bus driver commented to BNT that the road was icy.

It transported nearly 20 workers, men and women, who were returning after a night shift at one of the large factories in the Industrial Zone near the Danube Bridge, said Ruse Deputy Mayor for Public Works Dimitar Nedev, who also arrived at the scene.

Due to the incident, the second-class road of the republican network Ruse - Kubrat, which was recently completely renovated, had to be closed.

The traffic is carried out on a bypass route: Chervena Voda - Semerdzhievo - Novo Selo and is regulated by the Traffic Police.



