From 1 February 2022, all European green certificates for completed vaccination course will be valid for 270 days from the date of the last dose. The change is due to the decision (EU) 2021/2301 of the European Commission of 21 December 2021, which specifies the validity of certificates and introduces uniform rules for EU countries. The change covers the issued certificates for completed vaccination course with both single-dose and two-dose vaccines, which are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Almost 10,000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The European green certificates for the completed vaccination course against COVID-19 issued so far will continue to be valid in the EU with the new deadlines, without the need to re-issue them. Their validity will be monitored through the mobile applications created for the purpose and the business rules implemented in them. For Bulgaria the official validator is COVID CHECK BG.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: When will the Green Certificate Fall

The European Commission has also adopted new rules for the designation of a booster dose for vaccination with the Janssen single-dose vaccine. According to the new requirements, the booster dose will be marked as “2/1” in the digital certificate, which requires the documents to be reissued. So far, nearly 22,000 Janssen booster dose certificates have been generated in Bulgaria. All citizens who have been vaccinated with the single-dose vaccine and then given a booster dose can download the European certificate according to the new model from the Internet portal of the National Health Information System (NHIS) at https://www.his.bg/bg/dgc after February 1, 2022. They must enter the PIN, ID card number and National Reference Number (NRN) of one of the doses or the number of the previous certificate.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 80% of Patients in Sofia are with Omicron, in the Country – 40%

To date, a total of over 1,970 million vaccination cycle certificates have been generated with EMA-approved vaccines. Of these, nearly 1.5 million are certificates for immunization with a two-dose vaccine.



/Ministry of Health Press Release

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook