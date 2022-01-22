COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Over 80% of Patients in Sofia are with Omicron, in the Country – 40%

Over 80 percent of patients in Sofia have the Omicron variant. This percentage for the country is a little over 40. It is a fact that it runs with milder symptoms, but is much more contagious.

This was stated by the infectious disease specialist Dr. Trifon Valkov on Nova TV. He stressed that there are already developments of vaccines that are adapted to the Omicron variant. “Another question is whether we need such an adapted vaccine. We are talking about countries with a high vaccination rate. If a person is vaccinated and has a booster dose - their immunity is sufficiently intense in the next few months and would protect them from the disease Omicron variant,” explained the infectious disease specialist.

“A person is 53% less likely to go to the hospital if they are infected with Omicron. 74 percent are less likely to end up in the intensive care unit, and about 92-93 percent are less likely to die after being infected with Omicron. However, this only applies to people who have fallen ill before or have been vaccinated,” he said.

The influx of children to the pediatric wards is increasing, Dr. Valkov stressed.



