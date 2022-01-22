Bulgarian Finance Minister is Confidant that Bulgaria will Adopt the Euro from January 1, 2024

Finance Minister Asen Vassilev once again expressed confidence, now in an interview with Reuters, that Bulgaria will join the Eurozone in 2024.

“We reaffirm that January 1, 2024 is the date on which we strive for Bulgaria to adopt the euro. We have technically done all the work, I think we will not have any problems,” Vassilev said, adding that he is confident of the date of the country's entry into the Eurozone.

/BTA

