Ministry of Defense: Bulgaria is a Sovereign State that Decides its Domestic and Foreign Policy

“Bulgaria is a sovereign state that decides for itself how to define and implement its domestic and foreign policy, what should be its line of conduct in international relations, respectively - in which alliances to participate.” This was stated in a press release sent to the media by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) on the occasion of statements by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“We choose our own future. Decisions affecting Bulgaria are taken by the legitimate Bulgarian authorities in accordance with the Constitution of the country and the national legislation. Our national interests are and will continue to be the starting point for each of our decisions and actions,” is the position of the Bulgarian military department.

The Defense Ministry points out that “the position of the Russian Foreign Ministry can hardly be interpreted as a positive signal in the context of intensive diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions on NATO's eastern flank. The sharpening of rhetoric comes at a time when there is a new dynamic in relations between NATO and the Russian Federation. In the context of the renewed dialogue in the NATO-Russia Council, when we already have functioning channels of communication, it is difficult to rationalize this type of speech. The pragmatic approach implies that problems in bilateral and allied relations should be addressed in the appropriate institutional formats. If the Russian Federation has concerns about its own security that are relevant to Bulgaria, they should be presented, including at the bilateral level. At the moment, we have not been asked any questions of this nature,” the military said.

“The success of the diplomatic means used to de-escalate tensions and resolve conflicts depends on the will and sincere desire of the parties involved to have an effective, pragmatic and meaningful dialogue. The ultimate approach, on the other hand, is not just unconstructive but would lead to a subsequent escalation that no one is interested in in the end. In this sense, the behavior demonstrated by the Russian Federation could hardly fit into the framework of efforts to resolve security issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” the MoD said.



/BTA

