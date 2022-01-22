Bulgarian President: Russia's Insistence on the Withdrawal of NATO forces from Bulgaria is Unacceptable and Pointless

“Russia's insistence on the withdrawal of NATO forces from Bulgaria is unacceptable and pointless,” is the position of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, quoted by the President's press office.

Russia's Foreign Ministry: NATO forces Must be Withdrawn from Bulgaria and Romania

There are no permanently based allied contingents and military equipment in our country, the position notes.

In it, the President emphasizes that the sovereign decision for such a permanent presence or temporary deployment belongs to Bulgaria, in accordance with our allied commitments.

Our country does not accept ultimatums from anyone, it is stated in the position of President Radev.

Bulgarian PM: Bulgaria is a Sovereign State. Russia should De-Escalate



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook